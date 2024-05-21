Expand / Collapse search

Plane lands on Florida beach after pilot reports engine failure

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  May 21, 2024 6:52am EDT
Courtesy: Walton County Sheriff's Office

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. - Beachgoers in the Florida Panhandle had some unexpected company: a small plane making an emergency landing on the sand.

According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, a Cessna landed near Beach Drive East in Miramar Beach on Monday after the pilot reported engine failure.

Miramar Beach is about ten miles east of Destin along a stretch known as the Emerald Coast.

No injuries were reported onboard the plane or on the beach.

