Plane skids off runway at Albert Whitted Airport in St. Pete

article

A small plane skidded off the runway at Albert Whitted Airport in St. Petersburg, causing the airport to temporarily close.

Authorities said the plane had three people on board when it overshot the runway Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. The plane landed in the rocks, just feet from the water.

All three people were able to safely exit the plane without injury.

Airport personnel will be handling the salvage operation of the plane. St. Pete Fire and Rescue said there was no fuel spill or leak as a result of the accident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.