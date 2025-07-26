Plane's landing gear collapses during final approach at Tampa Executive Airport: Officials
TAMPA - A plane at the Tampa Executive Airport slid about 1000 feet on the runway after its front landing gear collapsed while attempting to land, according to a TEA spokesperson.
What we know:
The four people on board the Piper Meridian, including the pilot and the passengers, were able to safely exit the plane without any injuries.
The incident happened at 3 p.m. and officials say that the runway is closed until 6 p.m. as crews work to clean it up.
The front landing gear was completely damaged.
What we don't know:
No other details were released.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by a Tampa Executive Airport spokesperson.