Planned paper-fiber plant at port means at least 100 new jobs

TAMPA, Fla. - As Tampa keeps on growing, so is Port Tampa Bay.  It has agreed to lease 37 acres to the Celadon Development Corporation to build and run a paper-fiber manufacturing plant.

"These are paper products they usually would go to fields, so now they're going to processed into fiber products for export. It’s a great story for the port," said Raul Alfonso, the port's chief commercial officer. 

Alfonso says the plant represents a $400-million investment and at least 100 jobs in phase one. 

"Phase one, the port will handle about 20,000 export containers from the plant.  So phase two will double that to 40,000," he continued. 

The container loads will mostly head to Asia, where they can be turned into other paper products.  

Alfonso says the plant will operate 24/7 and will be strategically located so containers can be quickly loaded onboard. 

As for any potential foul-paper mill-type smell?

"State of the art, great technology. There's no emission or environmental issues," Alfonso pledged.
 