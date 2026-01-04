Man arrested for DUI after crashing into deputy’s patrol vehicle, leaving scene on East Adamo Drive: HCSO

The Brief A man is facing charges after he crashed into a deputy's patrol vehicle during an early morning traffic stop in Tampa Saturday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The deputy followed Amin Williams’ vehicle after the collision. He was stopped and arrested shortly after. Deputies say Williams showed signs of impairment during the traffic stop. He faces multiple charges, including DUI and leaving the scene of a crash.



A man is facing charges after he crashed into a deputy's patrol vehicle during an early morning traffic stop in Tampa Saturday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

HCSO says a deputy had just pulled over a vehicle when Amin Williams, 49, crashed into the side of the deputy’s patrol car and fled the scene.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The deputy followed Williams’ vehicle after the collision. He was stopped and arrested shortly after.

MORE NEWS: Teen arrested after reaching 154 mph on I-4 in Hillsborough County: FHP

Deputies say Williams showed signs of impairment during the traffic stop. He faces the following charges:

Leaving the scene of a crash with property damage

DUI with property damage or personal injury

Refusal to submit to testing

Williams, of Atlanta, GA, has since been released on bond.