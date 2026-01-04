HCSO closes 2005 cold case murder of Tampa woman after suspect's death

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief After two decades, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has closed a cold case investigation due to the death of a suspect in the 2005 murder of 31-year-old Tammy Fickey. After reviewing the case, detectives determined that Arthur "Heavy" Debose, 54, was responsible for the murder of Fickey. Debose died of natural causes on June 17, 2024, before charges could be filed.



Timeline:

At around 7:30 p.m. on March 12, 2005, deputies responded to reports of an unconscious woman found behind an apartment at 13613 21st Street North in Tampa.

Investigators found Fickey dead at the scene. They determined the homicide happened inside a nearby apartment.

Although a person of interest was identified initially, detectives said there was not enough evidence at the time to make an arrest.

In November 2022, HCSO reopened the cold case. Detectives interviewed previous and new witnesses, focusing on a suspect, Arthur "Heavy" Debose, 54.

Investigators interviewed Debose at a Florida prison in December 2022, where he was serving time on unrelated drug charges. During the interview, investigators say Debose gave conflicting statements and shared specific details about the crime that only the person responsible would know.

After reviewing the case, detectives determined that Debose was responsible for the murder of Fickey.

However, before charges could be filed, Debose died of natural causes on June 17, 2024.

The case has been closed due to Debose’s death. Fickey’s next of kin has been notified, HCSO said.

What they're saying:

"For twenty years, the name Tammy Fickey never left the minds of our investigators, because time does not diminish our responsibility to the victims we serve," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "While the suspect’s death prevents the accountability we pursue in every case, I am incredibly proud of the relentless work of our Cold Case Unit, whose dedication ensured the truth was uncovered and Tammy’s family was not forgotten."