Teen arrested after reaching 154 mph on I-4 in Hillsborough County: FHP
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says a teen was arrested Sunday after he was speeding at more than 150 mph on wet roads along Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County.
The backstory:
Troopers say Cirilo Rayo-Callejas, 19, was weaving through traffic without signaling while traveling eastbound on I-4 in a Ford Mustang.
When a trooper initially got behind Rayo-Callejas’ vehicle to pull him over, the teen accelerated even faster, reaching 154 mph, FHP said.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
Rayo-Callejas, of Plant City, pulled over after the trooper flashed their emergency lights and sirens.
What's next:
The teen faces charges of reckless driving and dangerous excessive speeds, under Florida’s new super speeder law. Rayo-Callejas was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.