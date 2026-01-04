Teen arrested after reaching 154 mph on I-4 in Hillsborough County: FHP

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a teen was arrested Sunday after he was speeding at more than 150 mph on wet roads along Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County.

The backstory:

Troopers say Cirilo Rayo-Callejas, 19, was weaving through traffic without signaling while traveling eastbound on I-4 in a Ford Mustang.

When a trooper initially got behind Rayo-Callejas’ vehicle to pull him over, the teen accelerated even faster, reaching 154 mph, FHP said.

Rayo-Callejas, of Plant City, pulled over after the trooper flashed their emergency lights and sirens.

What's next:

The teen faces charges of reckless driving and dangerous excessive speeds, under Florida’s new super speeder law. Rayo-Callejas was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail.