Teen arrested after reaching 154 mph on I-4 in Hillsborough County: FHP

Published  January 4, 2026 3:40pm EST
Hillsborough County
    The Brief

      • The Florida Highway Patrol says a teen was arrested Sunday after he was speeding at more than 150 mph on wet roads along Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County.
      • When a trooper initially got behind Rayo-Callejas’ vehicle to pull him over, the teen accelerated even faster, reaching 154 mph, FHP said.
      • Rayo-Callejas faces charges of reckless driving and dangerous excessive speeds.

    HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says a teen was arrested Sunday after he was speeding at more than 150 mph on wet roads along Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County.

    The backstory:

    Troopers say Cirilo Rayo-Callejas, 19, was weaving through traffic without signaling while traveling eastbound on I-4 in a Ford Mustang.

    When a trooper initially got behind Rayo-Callejas’ vehicle to pull him over, the teen accelerated even faster, reaching 154 mph, FHP said.

    Rayo-Callejas, of Plant City, pulled over after the trooper flashed their emergency lights and sirens.

    What's next:

    The teen faces charges of reckless driving and dangerous excessive speeds, under Florida’s new super speeder law. Rayo-Callejas was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail.

    The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

