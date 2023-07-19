Plant City couple says cat saved their lives in fire that destroyed their home

Francis and Leta Bourget were high school sweethearts, and they'll celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in December.

They've been through it all, or so they thought.

"It is the worst thing that's ever happened, we've had a lot of medical issues the last year, but nothing like this," Leta said.

Over the weekend, a fire destroyed their Plant City home and everything in it.

Everything seemed fine when they went to bed Saturday night. Their cat Lilly was even snuggled up with them.

"If she hadn't made a noise and gotten out of bed, I wouldn't have woken up," Leta said.

She thinks Lilly sensed that something was wrong and within minutes, flames and smoke started filling their home. Fortunately, both made it out, but their beloved cat didn't.

A fundraiser has been set up to help the family recover, and they say the support has been overwhelming.

"There's a lot of good people out here. You always hear the bad stuff. You never hear the good stuff," Leta said.

For the Bourget's, Lilly is the good stuff.

"The cat, I have to say this, the cat really saved our lives. We really feel that way," she said.