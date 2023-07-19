Drunk driver convicted in deadly crash may spend rest of his life in prison

A man convicted in a deadly DUI crash along I-4 will learn his fate on Wednesday afternoon.

Jorge Britton could face 30 years behind bars but prosecutors are expected to ask a judge for a life sentence.

They say Britton's irresponsible choices, are the reason two men were killed and two women were critically injured on the morning of December 15, 2021.

After a three-day-long trial in April, the jury deliberated for only two hours before convicting Britton on seven charges, including two counts of DUI manslaughter and two counts of vehicular homicide.

Investigators determined that, on the night of December 14, 2021, Britton went to a Tampa Bay Lightning game with a woman named Celellys Caputo and drank beer.

They then headed to a strip club in Tampa where they met up with another woman named Iralys Valido, who worked there.

The trio had more drinks and then decided to head to the Hard Rock.

Surveillance video from the club shows Britton's Audi r-8 convertible leaving around one in the morning.

The two women were sharing the passenger seat of the sports car and weren't buckled in.

While speeding and changing lanes, Britton struck a 2007 Toyota Camry that exploded on impact.

The Camry's driver, Douglas Cade Jr., and his passenger, Jason Rzechula, were killed instantly.

Caputo and Valido were both critically injured, but survived and were able to testify about what they remembered.

"I just remember listening to music in the car and that’s it and just drunk," Valido said on the stand.

"I was looking for my phone and I remember Ms. Valido screaming, "Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my God," and when I went to see I just saw like a bright light, and then that’s it. I don’t remember nothing else," Caputo recalled.

Jorge Britton will be sentenced on Wednesday afternoon.

The speed limit on the road was 55 mph, and Florida highway patrol later found that Britton was driving at 154 mph.

A blood alcohol test administered about an hour after the collision indicated that Britton’s blood alcohol content was close to the .08 limit.

A second test about two hours after showed his blood alcohol at .067, so his attorney tried to argue that wasn't enough to consider him impaired.

Britton, himself, even took the stand at his own trial where he denied being drunk and driving recklessly.

He wasn't happy with the guilty verdict either.

He later tried to part ways with his attorney and is trying to ask for a new trial.

His sentencing will take place around 1:30 p.m.