Two FHP vehicles involved in major I-75 crash in Hillsborough County

article

A crash involving two Florida Highway Patrol vehicles was causing major delays on I-75 near Fletcher Avenue in Hillsborough County.

A view from SkyFOX showed one FHP patrol car overturned just off the interstate and a second patrol car with severe front-end damage.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Injuries have been reported due to the crash, but investigators have not confirmed who was injured. Lanes have since reopened in the area.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.