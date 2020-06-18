Plant City man, 73, accused of molesting child

article

A 73-year-old man was arrested after he molested a young girl, police say.

Plant City police arrested Dean Charles Amaden for molesting a child under the age of 12. They said the investigation started in December 2019.

No other information about the victim was provided. Police did not say how Amaden came in contact with the child in the first place.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Plant City Police Department at 813-757-9200.

