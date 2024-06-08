Plant City mobile home catches fire: HCFR

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Crews worked to extinguish a fire at a Plant City mobile home on Saturday afternoon, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

According to officials, 911 callers reported that their home was on fire in the 2000 block of Lloyd Humphrey Ln just before 4:00 p.m.

Firefighters say they arrived at the single-wide mobile home eight minutes after being dispatched. Flames spread to a neighboring fence, according to crews.

READ: Polk County brush fire has burned through 4,500 acres, crews still working

The fire was under control after about 30 minutes of crews being at the scene, according to authorities.

HCFR says there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter