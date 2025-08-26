Plant City woman hits, kills toddler while backing out of driveway: Police

The Brief A toddler was killed on Tuesday morning after police say he was run over by a woman backing out of a residential driveway. It happened around 10 a.m. in the 1700 block of E. Ohio St. in Plant City. The deadly crash is under investigation.



A deadly crash involving a toddler is under investigation in Plant City.

What we know:

It happened around 10 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1700 block of E. Ohio St. in Plant City.

According to the Plant City Police Department, a woman was backing out of a residential driveway and did not see a little boy standing behind the vehicle.

Investigators say the woman backed into the child, who sustained grave injuries and died a short time later.

What they're saying:

In a press release, the Plant City Police Department expressed its condolences to the affected family. They are in our prayers during this difficult time.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the relationship is between the woman and the toddler.

The toddler’s age was not released.