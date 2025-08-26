Plant City woman hits, kills toddler while backing out of driveway: Police
PLANT CITY, Fla. - A deadly crash involving a toddler is under investigation in Plant City.
What we know:
It happened around 10 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1700 block of E. Ohio St. in Plant City.
According to the Plant City Police Department, a woman was backing out of a residential driveway and did not see a little boy standing behind the vehicle.
Investigators say the woman backed into the child, who sustained grave injuries and died a short time later.
What they're saying:
In a press release, the Plant City Police Department expressed its condolences to the affected family. They are in our prayers during this difficult time.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what the relationship is between the woman and the toddler.
The toddler’s age was not released.
