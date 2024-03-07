Plant High chorus class to take stage with 'Foreigner' at Strawberry Festival

Plant High School's chorus class has performed at football games and other school-related events, but this Friday they'll be on stage for the first time at the Plant City Strawberry Festival.

"I think it's really exciting to perform with such a professional band that so many people know. Such a popular song and group of performers. It's awesome to be a part of that," said Benjamin Avriett, a senior at Plant High School.

They'll be joining 80s rock band "Foreigner" – singing one of their classic hits.

"Foreigner is iconic. The Strawberry Festival is iconic and for a lot of these kids they've never been to the festival. They've lived in Tampa their whole life. I think it's just important to support our community and have a really cool performance opportunity," said Shelby Zellen, the chorus director at Plant High School.

Foreigner is donating $500 to their choir program that will help keep music education alive.

"For a lot of these kids this is their home. This is where they go to have fun. This is where they meet friends and what they want to do with their life," said Zellen. "So for them to pay back into our program is super important. It keeps us going and able to do things like this."

That money will help fund their next performance coming up this April at Carnegie Hall in New York, which will be their first out-of-state trip since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm super excited to go to New York and perform at such a big venue and famous space where so many other brilliant performers have performed before," said Avriett.

The concert begins Friday at 7:30 p.m., and "I Want to Know What Love Is" will be the second to last song that Foreigner will perform.