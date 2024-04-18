Plant High School girls lacrosse team chasing perfection

When Jayne Chapman took over the Plant High School girls lacrosse program 14 years ago, the team looked a lot different.

"Lacrosse was still at a point that when I mentioned it people would ask, 'Is that the sport with the stick thing?'" Chapman recalled.

Out of those humble beginnings, however, Chapman has built the program into a state powerhouse.

"This has probably been, since lacrosse has grown to where it is now, by far our most dominant season," she said.

Eighteen games into the season, and the Panthers have yet to drop a contest while outscoring their opponents by 13 goals per game on average.

"Even two years ago I would have never imagined (this)," said senior defenseman Natasha Jennings. "I was just happy to play the game. But I think what comes with hard work is what we're doing, and it's been really amazing for us."

This season's story, however, isn't the prequel, but the sequel.

Last year the Panthers advanced to the state semifinals in Naples before ultimately coming up just two wins shy of a state title.

"There have been just a lot of bumps in the road but to be where we are now, it is amazing and we're taking every chance we can get," said senior attacker Reagan Quinn.

For the Panthers to finish the season by capturing that ever-elusive state championship, they need to finish the year off undefeated.

It is a mathematical fact that the Panthers can't hide from, so they're running toward it.

"This is where we have the potential to be at the end of the season and we're just trying not to look past anyone along the road to get there. But we hope to get there!" said Chapman.

As the ninth-ranked team in the nation in some polls, the Panthers are now hoping to show that this program, built from the ground up, is here to stay.

"Putting our name on the map was a really big thing and we're hoping to do that again," Jennings said.

It is a map, meanwhile, that the members of this team have a hand in redrawing with every win.

