University of Tampa's women's beach volleyball team dominates as dynasty

They're the best on the beach, best at beach volleyball.

The University of Tampa's women's team has just returned to campus with their fourth American Volleyball Coaches Association Small College Championship. It's their fourth trophy in just six seasons of their existence, which includes back-to-back titles.

Clinching the title was a celebration in the sand.

"It was just like that built up feeling of excitement," UT grad student Olivia Margolies told FOX 13 Sports. "As soon as Hailey Peterson got that kill, running on the court was just awesome."

"It was so special," UT senior Keely Westra said. "It was my third one, so the feeling is the same every time. It's just an amazing feeling. Especially getting to do it with all these new freshman. Getting to see their faces experiencing it's really cool."

In beach volleyball, UT is renowned and a model of excellence. Their blueprint to success starts with the schedule.

This year they played half of their 34 matches against Division I teams and beat two teams ranked in the top 20.

"It's pretty interesting because we're technically a DII program, but we play a DI schedule all season," Westra said. "It's really interesting that we get to play in the small college championships, but we get to play a DI schedule."

Olivia Margolies transferred from Ohio University for her final year of eligibility not only to be part of a championship program, but to win a championship.

"Ending on that note, I'm just so proud of this team," Margolies said. "I'm so grateful to be in this program."

The Spartans are losing 10 of the 26 players to graduation, but this team and this program has proven to be a dynasty, winning four of six championships at this level. There is no doubt in their minds that this program will be back to compete for another national championship.

"Back to back national championships, I think for a DII program," said Margolies. "I think we are going to be a dynasty for awhile."

