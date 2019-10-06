Police: 2 people shot and killed in Winter Haven home

Winter Haven police are searching for the suspect responsible for killing two women after they were found dead Sunday morning.

The devastating scene drew out at least a hundred family and friends as they waited to discover who police found inside the home on Ave. V NW across from Sportsman Park.

"Some of them have been on scene waiting for us to identify if that's one of their loved ones or not for eight hours now," said Chief Charlie Bird with the Winter Haven Police Department.

Investigators confirmed that two women were discovered dead inside the home as a result of apparent gunshot wounds shortly before 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The killer was nowhere to be found.

They're now talking to neighbors and witnesses in an attempt to figure out what happened between when the women were last seen at 11:00 p.m. Saturday night and when they were found Sunday morning.

"We chase any lead down possible and absolutely anything, we're looking at," said Chief Bird.

Detectives are now left piecing together a heartbreaking mystery.

"Meticulous, going through every detail. As you can see we have our crime scene investigators here as well as the Polk County Sheriff's Office," said Bird. "That's how serious we are taking this crime scene to make sure we get this right."

While the search continues for the suspect or suspects responsible, police are reassuring the community.

"We don't believe right now that there is any threat to any other members right now in our area," said Bird.

Chief Bird promising family and friends of the victims that his department will do everything they can to find answers and get justice.

"There are two families that will obviously be grieving," said Bird. "Our thoughts and prayers from the Winter Haven Police Department and the fire department, public safety are with those families."

If you have any information pertaining to this case, call the Winter Haven Police Department at (863) 291-5858.