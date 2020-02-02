Police: 8-year-old shoots teenager outside Tampa bank

Tampa police are investigating after an 8-year-old shot a 17-year-old in the eye with a BB-Gun outside the

Bank of America at 100 West Shore Blvd. North.

According to police, the father of the 8-year-old was at the ATM machine when the shooting took place.

Police said the 8-year-old, a 10-year-old and the 17-year-old were waiting in the car when the 8-year-old grabbed the gun and it went off.

The 8-year-old and 10-year-old were sitting in the backseat and the 17-year-old, who is a friend of the family, was sitting in the passenger seat, police said.

The 17-year-old was taken to Tampa General Hospital and is in critical condition.

