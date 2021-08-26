Kennedy Boulevard reopens after bomb threat at West Shore bank
TAMPA, Fla. - A bomb threat at a bank closed Kennedy Boulevard in both directions at West Shore Boulevard in Tampa this afternoon.
The scene was at the Bank of America on the intersection's northwest corner. Police say a woman walked in and demanded money, claiming to have a bomb.
The woman was taken into custody but the road was closed while the bomb squad swept the area to make sure it's safe.
Traffic was flowing again by 4 p.m.
