Police arrest man who fled scene after crash kills toddler, teen

The St. Petersburg Police Department has arrested Willy Lloyd after they say he was speeding when he crashed into a tree and killed a toddler and a teen that were passengers in his SUV.

According to police, on July 30, Lloyd was driving 76 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone going northbound on Tyrone Blvd. N. when he tried to pass between two vehicles and struck a grey sedan. He then lost control of his Nissan Rogue and struck a tree before coming to a final rest in the front yard of a home near Tyrone Blvd. and Norfolk Street.

Police say Lloyd was driving, Maliyah Waters, 18, was sitting in the passenger seat, while Mar'rion Heatley, 16, Williyah Waller, 1, a toddler and Paul Brinkley Jr., 16, were also passengers in the SUV. No one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt or properly restrained, according to police.

Upon impact, Heatley, Waller and the toddler were ejected from the SUV. Waters was treated and released at the scene. The toddler, Waller and Heatley were taken to an area hospital. The toddler suffered critical injuries, but Heatley and Waller were pronounced dead.

Police say Lloyd fled the scene of the crash and was located inside a vehicle near St. Pete General Hospital. He fled a second time when officers tried to stop the vehicle he was riding in.

Police arrested Lloyd on Wednesday night and charged him with two counts of not having a valid license causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, child abuse, aggravated battery great bodily harm, aggravated manslaughter of a child, leaving the scene of a crash involving death and two counts of vehicular homicide.

Lloyd also faces two counts of violation of probation and possession of marijuana from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Waters and Lloyd are the biological parents of Waller. Waters was arrested on July 30 on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and child abuse and aggravated battery-great bodily harm because she allowed children in her care to ride in a vehicle improperly restrained, according to police.

