Police ask drivers to avoid South Tampa street after crash leads to depression in roadway

The westbound lanes of W. Estrella Street near E. Henderson Ave. closed Saturday and may be closed for several days as crews repair the road following a crash.

According to the Tampa Police Department, a Jeep Cherokee and a Maserati collided at the intersection of E. Henderson Ave. and W. Estrella on Saturday.

Police say after the crash, the Jeep struck a fire hydrant on the southwest corner of the intersection, causing a large amount of water to escape, which caused a depression in the roadway.

Crews are working to repair the roadway, but it may take several days to complete.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

