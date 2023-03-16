Police chief: Clearwater Beach shooting suspect wanted to 'pick a fight'; second suspect arrested

It doesn't appear that the victim and suspect from Tuesday's deadly shooting inside a Clearwater Beach shop knew each other, investigators said.

During a Thursday press conference, Clearwater Police Chief Daniel Slaughter showed surveillance video of the shooting. The victim, 22-year-old Rodney Sweeney of Largo, approached and struck the suspect, 20-year-old Johnathan Stanley of Clearwater, on the second floor of Surf Style that night.

Booking image for Johnathan Stanley

That's when Stanley pulled out a handgun and fired three rounds. Two struck Sweeney, officials said.

"This battery is no excuse for pulling out a firearm," Chief Slaughter said. It appears very likely he intended to use this firearm from the get-go. This whole incident occurred in a crowded establishment with other citizens close by."

Stanley discarded the weapon in the store and Sweeney's brother found it before trying to track down the suspect, officials said. The brother still had the gun when officers arrived. The police chief said detectives feel "confident" it is the murder weapon, but are awaiting further forensic test results.

It appears the two had "some kind of verbal contact" at some point that day and investigators are still trying to determine what occurred.

"What happens a lot of times these young adults…some of them with the intent to fight, and I think that’s what Johnathan and his little clan were involved in," Chief Slaughter said. "I think they were there to pick a fight just because it’s cool to do this."

Chief Slaughter also announced the arrest of 19-year-old Zayah Massucci, who helped Stanley "evade capture" immediately after the shooting. Investigators said Massucci has a job on Clearwater Beach and is "associated" with the suspect.

Zayah Massucci was arrested for accessory after the fact and possession of marijuana in connection to the shooting at Surf Style in Clearwater Beach

The police chief said Massucci allowed the suspect to stay at his home that night.

"He basically gets safe harbor there," Chief Slaughter said. "Based on his statement…he was well aware that this homicide had happened. He had seen the media footage…and knew and intentionally assisted in this endeavor."

When police arrived at the store after the shooting, Sweeney was found on the second floor with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Morton Plant Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died.

Police have since increased patrols in Clearwater Beach to ensure everyone feels safe as spring break continues for many, Slaughter said, adding that he wanted to reassure locals and visitors that if any crime is committed, officers will track suspects down.

He mentioned during the press conference that officers were aware someone stole a bottle of vodka from a restaurant and of a physical altercation on Sunday.

"We’re going to go after everybody."