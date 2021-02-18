Police chief says 2 Dallas PD officers shot while responding to call

Two Dallas Police Department officers were shot while responding to a call Thursday morning.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia confirmed that the two officers were shot in the 5300 block of Bonita Avenue.

Police said its an active scene, and the patrol officers were shot after reportedly responding to a family violence call.

The officers have been taken to a local hospital, and are in stable condition. No further details were released about their conditions.

SWAT is on scene and people are asked to stay away from the area as police work to secure the scene.

This comes just days after Dallas PD Officer Mitchell Penton was killed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.

Penton was blocking a crash scene when the driver slammed into the scene.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.