Police concerned after woman 'punched, kicked' by man at Walmart

Police in Tarpon Springs are searching for a woman who was seen being beaten at a Walmart store Friday night.

Officers responded to the Walmart at 41232 US Highway 19 North shortly after 11 p.m.

Witnesses reported seeing a woman being punched and kicked by a man, before she was aggressively placed in a black SUV. The man and woman then got out of the SUV and got into a silver sedan.

Police released two surveillance images showing the woman and man, in hopes of locating her.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Tarpon Springs Police Department.