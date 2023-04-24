Police: Dog bites 1-year-old after mother left New Port Richey home to purchase drugs, alcohol

A New Port Richey mom and another woman were arrested after a dog attacked a 1-year-old boy, sending him to the hospital, police said.

On Monday, New Port Richey police received a report of a dog bite and headed to Northbay Hospital to investigate. During the investigation, officers said they learned the child was in the care of his mother, Destiny Coleman.

"Coleman claimed the child was in his playpen, and she left the residence to go with a friend to purchase narcotics and alcohol," according to a news release from the police department.

According to police, she allegedly told another woman, Tina Dean, that she was leaving the house, however, Dean was not in the same room as the child.

Also at the home were two unleashed dogs, police said. One of the dogs attacked the child and bit the 1-year-old in the face. Officers said there were deep puncture wounds and lacerations to the boy's face and left eye.

The child was airlifted to All Children's Hospital.

During an interview with Dean, police said she initially reported that the child was attacked by a stray dog outside of the home. However, as the questioning continued, police said she admitted the attack occurred inside the New Port Richey home.

Both women were arrested on child neglect charges. Dean faces an additional charge of providing false information to law enforcement.

In a New Port Richey news release, the home address was not provided.