Police dog K9 Venom sniffs out 100 grams of hidden meth during Florida stop

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The Brief A Cape Coral methamphetamine arrest unfolded early Tuesday morning following a routine traffic stop on Del Prado Boulevard South. Officers discovered nearly 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine hidden inside a backpack after a police dog alerted to the vehicle. The driver was booked into the Lee County Jail on felony drug trafficking charges after evidence tied her to the illegal drugs.



A routine traffic stop on Del Prado Boulevard South escalated into a major drug bust early Tuesday morning when a Cape Coral police dog uncovered a backpack stuffed with methamphetamine inside a black Dodge Durango.

Cape Coral Police Investigation

A Cape Coral police officer said they stopped a black Dodge Durango in the 3400 block of Del Prado Boulevard South around 1:39 a.m. Tuesday after spotting several traffic violations. A K9 handler and partner K9 Venom arrived to assist, and the police dog alerted officers to drugs inside the SUV.

What we know:

During a search of the vehicle, officers said they found a backpack containing four clear plastic baggies filled with a crystal substance. Preliminary testing confirmed the substance was methamphetamine, weighing a total of 97.8 grams.

Lee County Drug Arrest

By the numbers:

Investigators identified the driver and sole owner of the vehicle as 29-year-old Tara Michele Flore, born Aug. 28, 1996.

Police said that statements and evidence connected Flore directly to the contraband discovered inside the backpack.

Officers arrested Flore and took her to the Lee County Jail. She faces a primary charge of trafficking in methamphetamine over 14 grams.

Tara Michele Flore, 29, was booked into the Lee County Jail on a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine over 14 grams. Image is courtesy of the Cape Coral Police Department.

Suspect Court Status

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released whether Flore has retained legal representation or posted bail. Court appearance dates have not been publicly detailed by local officials.