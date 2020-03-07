Police: Driver shot, killed on Interstate 75 in North Port

article

North Port police are investigating a shooting along Interstate 75 early Saturday morning that left a driver dead. The incident took place along I-75 south between Sumter Blvd. and Toledo Blade Blvd. around 3:45 a.m.

According to police, the victim died at the scene and they believe it is an isolated incident. The interstate was shut down for several hours while detectives searched the area for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Chris Clark at 941-429-7349.