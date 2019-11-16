Police: Father shoots son during argument in St. Pete

article

St. Petersburg police officers are investigating a shooting between a father and son early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. at a home on 21st Street North.

According to investigators, 63-year-old Craig Cornett was involved in an ongoing argument with his adult son, Austin Cornett.

Police said both men were armed with guns. Craig Cornett opened fire, striking his son.

Austin Cornett was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation and charges are pending.