Police: Grandmother purposefully overdosed disabled grandson

The grandmother of a 30-year-old disabled man is accused of intentionally killing him with an overdose of medication, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

The woman allegedly told investigators she purposefully overdosed her grandson because she was dying and there would be no one left to care for him.

Officers said they found the body of 30-year-old Joel Parks Sept. 22 at a home on Riverfront Drive.

Parks was disabled and unable to care for himself, according to Bradenton police. His grandmother 87-year-old Lillian Parks apparently "made spontaneous statements to officers" about the overdose and her intention to end her grandson's life.

Police said it's unclear if there were other family members who could have helped Lillian with Joel. His body was found by his sister.

Police said Joel's father is deceased and his mother's location is unknown at this time.

Officers said Joel lived in a group home on weekdays and stayed at her home on weekends.

"You never know totally what someone is thinking," said Bradenton Police Department Captain Brian Thiers of the grandmother's state of mind. "At the end of the day, she took the life of Joel Parks."

Lillian Parks is under medical care at this time, according to police.

BPD said charges will be filed.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Adrian Meridan at (941) 932-9326.