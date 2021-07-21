Man suspected of stealing van in custody after lengthy chase across LA County

A driver suspected of stealing a van is in custody after leading CHP and police on a slow chase across Los Angeles County.

SkyFOX was over downtown Los Angeles when CHP was in pursuit of the driver. The suspect had initially led Torrance police on a chase before CHP officers took over.

The suspect was eventually placed in custody on the 210 Freeway near Sierra Madre.

