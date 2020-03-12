Police investigate deadly shooting at Tampa apartment

article

One person is dead following a shooting in the parking lot of a Tampa apartment, police said.

The shooting occurred around 10:22 p.m. Thursday at Scruggs Manor Apartments, located at 11201. Police said they received a report that one man was shot in the parking lot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he passed away. His identity has not been released.

Police said they do not believe the shooting was a random act. The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

No other information was provided including whether the shooting was accidental in nature or if a suspect has been identified.