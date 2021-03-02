Police investigate Tampa shooting that left 2 dead

Police are investigating a shooting in Tampa that left two dead Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 8100 block of N. Brooks Street just before 7:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found an 18-year-old Black man suffering from a gunshot wound in a black sedan. Paramedics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigation, officers learned there was a second shooting victim who was not located at the scene.

They also discovered there had been an earlier altercation between two groups in the same area. According to police, the groups left, only to return and exchange gunfire.

About an hour after the initial call, police were notified that the second gunshot victim, a 27-year-old Black man, had been taken by a private vehicle to Advent Health on Fletcher Ave. The victim died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate what led to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.

