Police investigate shooting that injured 4 in Tampa

Four adults are recovering at area hospitals after being shot on Wednesday, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police say the three men and one woman were shot at Courtland St. N. and Chelsea St. E. in Tampa.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and have been taken to area hospitals.

Police say it is unknown who the suspect or suspects are at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

