Police investigating after car drove into restaurant in Indian Shores

article

A car drove into the Aloha To Go restaurant on Gulf Boulevard in Indian Shores shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday night.

According to Pinellas Suncoast Fire Rescue, the driver of the car was driving west in the parking lot when and then crashed through the entrance to the restaurant.

The driver and passenger of the car, as well as two employees inside the restaurant, were not injured, but two people eating inside Aloha To Go were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, said Suncoast Fire Rescue.

