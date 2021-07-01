Police investigating after teen shot in St. Petersburg

A 17-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot Thursday, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

It happened shortly before noon on the 600 block of 34th Ave. S.

Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other, but the suspect is not in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 727-893-7780. Anonymous tips can also be sent by texting the letters "SPPD" and tip information to TIP411.

