Police investigating deadly crash that killed 2 pedestrians in Lakeland

Two people were hit and killed while crossing a Lakeland street on Wednesday night.

It happened shortly after 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of South Florida Avenue and Imperial Boulevard.

Police say a white Toyota Yaris was headed southbound on South Florida Avenue when the driver struck two people trying to cross the street eastbound in the crosswalk.

First responders with the Lakeland Police Department Patrol Units, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department provided life-saving measures, but both pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Yaris stayed at the scene and was not injured, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

The road was shut down for about four hours as police investigated.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and as of 9 a.m., on Thursday morning, the pedestrians' next of kin had not been notified.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Traffic Crash Investigator Officer Travis Payne at travis.payne@lakelandgov.net.

