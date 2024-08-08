Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Pasco County
9
Flood Warning
from THU 11:15 AM EDT until FRI 11:15 AM EDT, Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:15 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:30 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:17 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:00 PM EDT until SUN 8:00 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Coastal Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Coastal Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, Inland Manatee County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Pasco, Hardee County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hernando County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Pinellas County, Coastal Manatee County

Police investigating deadly crash that killed 2 pedestrians in Lakeland

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  August 8, 2024 9:46am EDT
Lakeland
FOX 13 News

LAKELAND, Fla. - Two people were hit and killed while crossing a Lakeland street on Wednesday night. 

It happened shortly after 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of South Florida Avenue and Imperial Boulevard. 

Police say a white Toyota Yaris was headed southbound on South Florida Avenue when the driver struck two people trying to cross the street eastbound in the crosswalk. 

First responders with the Lakeland Police Department Patrol Units, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department provided life-saving measures, but both pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene. 

READ: Armed robbers steal guard's gun outside Publix, Clearwater police searching for suspects

The driver of the Yaris stayed at the scene and was not injured, according to the Lakeland Police Department. 

The road was shut down for about four hours as police investigated. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and as of 9 a.m., on Thursday morning, the pedestrians' next of kin had not been notified. 

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Traffic Crash Investigator Officer Travis Payne at travis.payne@lakelandgov.net.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter