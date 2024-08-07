Armed robbers steal guard's gun outside Publix, Clearwater police searching for suspects
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater police are searching for a pair of robbers who they say stole an armed security guard's gun outside a Publix.
Investigators say the pair rode bicycles as they approached the guard around 7 p.m. Wednesday outside the store on Missouri Ave., then grabbed the gun from the guard's holster, knocking the victim to the ground before riding off.
Courtesy: Clearwater Police Dept.
The guard went to the hospital with minor injuries.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter