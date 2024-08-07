Armed robbers steal guard's gun outside Publix, Clearwater police searching for suspects

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Clearwater police are searching for a pair of robbers who they say stole an armed security guard's gun outside a Publix.

Investigators say the pair rode bicycles as they approached the guard around 7 p.m. Wednesday outside the store on Missouri Ave., then grabbed the gun from the guard's holster, knocking the victim to the ground before riding off.

Courtesy: Clearwater Police Dept.

The guard went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.

