Police: Man steals van, leads police chase through several counties

Tampa police arrested Damian Cawvey after they say he stole a van from a man working near a downtown Tampa construction site and led police on a chase through multiple counties on Friday.

According to police, after having his vehicle stolen, the victim flagged down a passerby and ask to borrow a cell phone to call 911. The good Samaritan told the victim to get inside his vehicle so they could follow the stolen van while calling for help.

Police say Cawvey realized he was being followed, reversed the stolen van and backed into the good Samaritan’s car.

Officers spotted the stolen van on East Adamo Drive and followed it. They say Cawvey went to Manatee County, then drove back north through St. Petersburg and back into Tampa.

TPD says air service kept the van in its sights and Cawvey eventually stopped at the SR 60/Memorial Highway interchange where he was arrested.

Cawvey is facing charges of armed burglary of a conveyance, grand theft motor vehicle, fleeing to elude, aggravated battery deadly weapon, and driving with a canceled/suspended/revoked license.

