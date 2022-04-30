Police: Missing Clearwater woman found dead

article

A Clearwater woman missing since Thursday has been found dead, according to police.

Police say they have found the body of Lois White, 59, in the 1500 block of South Prospect Avenue.

White was reported missing on April 28 after she was last seen in the 1600 block of North Highland Ave.

According to police, White’s death does not appear to be criminal in nature.

However, detectives are conducting a death investigation and an autopsy was done on Saturday.