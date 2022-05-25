Expand / Collapse search

Police: One rushed to hospital after crash involving bicycle next to I-275 ramp in St. Pete

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 7:16PM
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
article

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Officers with the St. Petersburg Police Department said they are investigating after a bicyclist was hit by a car on 22nd Avenue North near the southbound ramp to I-275.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital as a trauma alert, according to police on scene. 

SPPD officials said the westbound lanes on 22nd Avenue North near I-275 were closed as officers continued investigating the crash. Those lanes have since been reopened. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  


 