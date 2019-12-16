Police release sketch of North Port rapist

While North Port police wait for the results of DNA evidence testing from a sexual assault earlier this month, investigators hope someone recognizes the suspect from a newly-released composite sketch.

The rape happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 8, in a gazebo near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Pan American Boulevard.

The victim described her attacker for a sketch artist. Police hope nearby homeowners will check their surveillance cameras for images of the man who was riding away on a bike with blue and green striped fenders over the wheels.

"Everybody has got home video cameras a lot more now maybe go through it on those dates, you could see somebody ride by and it might be that one tip that helps us," said North Port Police Department public information officer Josh Taylor. "North Port is still a small enough town that somebody riding a bike around 1 and 7 a.m. stands out, so maybe somebody remembers seeing that."

Anyone with information about the suspect or the case is asked to contact North Port Police Det. James Keller at 941-429-7322 ext.304 or jkeller@northportpd.com.