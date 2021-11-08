Police seek tips after Tampa woman found murdered

article

Police and family members are hoping you can help them solve the murder of a 25-year-old homeless woman from the Sulphur Springs area.

The victim – identified by police only as ‘Jenny’ – was found dead outside of a home in the 8500 block of 9th Street North last Tuesday morning.

Officers have not released much information about the crime other than the victim’s first name and photo, which the family agreed to share in hopes of generating a lead.

Anyone with information about Jenny’s murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.