Tampa police investigating after body found in Sulphur Springs
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police say they started a death investigation on Tuesday morning.
They said officers responded to the area of 9th Street and Fairbanks Avenue before 6 a.m. That's where the body of a female was located.
Officials have not said what prompted their initial response to the area or the possible age of the female.
The investigation is still in the early stages.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.