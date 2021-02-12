Expand / Collapse search

Subject in standoff with St. Pete police believed to be double homicide suspect

By FOX 13 News Staff
St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Investigators believe a person in a standoff with St. Petersburg police is a suspect in a double murder Wednesday morning.

A portion of 34th Street S is closed in St. Pete while police negotiate with the barricaded person.

According to St. Pete police, officers are at the Bayway Inn where a man is reportedly barricaded in a room. 34th Street S is closed in both directions from 42nd Avenue to 46th Avenue S.

PREVIOUS: Two people found dead in vehicle in South St. Pete, police say

The view from SkyFOX showed at least a dozen police cruisers at the scene and a small crowd across the street.