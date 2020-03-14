Police: Woman mistakes gas for brake, drives into Sarasota Popeyes

article

Sarasota police are investigating after they said a woman mistakenly thought the gas was the brake and drove into a Popeyes restaurant Saturday afternoon.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Popeyes located in the 800 block of N. Washington (US 301).

Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department

Police said the driver was not hurt, but there is some structural damage to the building.