Police: Woman’s body found at Picnic Island Park

Tampa police are investigating after a woman was found dead at Picnic Island Park in Tampa Saturday afternoon.

According to police, a couple was walking in the park on Saturday when they came across the woman’s body on the side of the road. Police have not released any details about the woman’s death.

Officers are on scene near the entrance to the park and have set up orange traffic cones to prevent drivers from accessing the area. They are also taking the tag numbers of all of the cars leaving the park and no one is being allowed inside.

FOX 13’s Jordan Bowen is on scene and will provide details as they become available.

