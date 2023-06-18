Polk County organization looking for volunteers to help Haiti recover from devastating earthquake

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti a couple of weeks ago, killing four and injuring dozens.

Flooding has devastated communities ever since, and now Polk County-based organization "Christian Disaster Response" is looking for volunteers to help.

"Things have been very chaotic, power shortages, fuel shortages, and food shortages, so they really need help," said Ron Patterson, the executive director of Christian Disaster Response. "The flooding took their food, contaminated their water, and will cause serious illnesses unless they have clean drinking water and sanitary conditions."

To volunteer, you must be certified and able to spend at least two weeks on deployment.

The training to become certified with Christian Disaster Response takes about 18 hours.

The organization is also accepting donations to help their efforts.

"The need is urgent. The supplies we need to get down there right away, so funds will help us there to provide the cost of shipping," said Patterson.

To learn more about volunteering or donating, click here.