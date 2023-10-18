Davenport man dies after crash in Polk County: FHP

article

One man was killed in a crash in Polk County early Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, at 7:30 a.m., a Kia SUV was traveling west on Kokomo Road west of US-17. The Kia overtook and collided with the rear of a Chevrolet truck.

Photo courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The driver of the Kia, a 25-year-old man from Davenport, was taken to a local area hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the truck was uninjured, according to FHP.