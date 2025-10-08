Polk County deputies locate non-verbal child's father after she was found alone in Davenport

The Brief The father of a non-verbal child who was at the heart of an Unidentified Child Alert in Polk County has been located. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office issued an Unidentified Child Alert on Wednesday morning after locating the child on Key Biscayne Avenue in Davenport. Shortly before 9 a.m., the sheriff’s office posted that the girl’s father had been located.



The father of a non-verbal child who was at the heart of an Unidentified Child Alert in Polk County has been located.

What we know:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office issued an Unidentified Child Alert on Wednesday morning after locating the child on Key Biscayne Avenue in Davenport.

Shortly before 9 a.m., the sheriff’s office posted that the girl’s father had been located.

What we don't know:

Details about how the child ended up alone have not been released.