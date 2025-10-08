Expand / Collapse search

Polk County deputies locate non-verbal child's father after she was found alone in Davenport

By
Updated  October 8, 2025 9:05am EDT
Polk County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • The father of a non-verbal child who was at the heart of an Unidentified Child Alert in Polk County has been located.
    • The Polk County Sheriff’s Office issued an Unidentified Child Alert on Wednesday morning after locating the child on Key Biscayne Avenue in Davenport.
    • Shortly before 9 a.m., the sheriff’s office posted that the girl’s father had been located.

DAVENPORT, Fla. - The father of a non-verbal child who was at the heart of an Unidentified Child Alert in Polk County has been located.  

What we know:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office issued an Unidentified Child Alert on Wednesday morning after locating the child on Key Biscayne Avenue in Davenport. 

Shortly before 9 a.m., the sheriff’s office posted that the girl’s father had been located. 

What we don't know:

Details about how the child ended up alone have not been released. 

The Source: This article was written with information posted by the Polk County Sheriff's Office. 

Polk County