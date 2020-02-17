Polk County deputy arrested in Seffner for DUI

article

A Polk County Sheriff's Deputy was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol troopers for allegedly driving under the influence Feb. 15 in Seffner.

Deputy Seth Morozowski, 28, was arrested just before 3 a.m. on Interstate 4 near the N Kingsway Road overpass.

FHP says a trooper spotted Morozowski's personal vehicle parked on the eastbound outside shoulder of !-4 at 2:30 a.m. and pulled over to investigate.

The trooper said the smell of alcohol was coming from Morozowski's vehicle. Morozowski failed a field sobriety test and results of breathalyzer tests were more than twice the legal limit.

Morozowski is employed as a K-9 deputy sheriff and has been with the sheriff's office for more than nine years. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Morowoski has been suspended with pay pending termination proceedings.